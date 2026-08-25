“The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths.”— Epictetus “To have a comeback, you have to have a setback.”— Mr. T

Years in the making, I finally got my old friend Joe back on the tennis court. Joe is responsible for changing my whole life. When I was in high school, along with my high school tennis coach, Rich Backman, he taught me how to play and whipped my game into shape. That lead me getting a tennis scholarship at Pratt Institute, where I met my nemesis (who I would later cross paths with again a dozen years later at a funeral and then I would elope with to Iceland. ).