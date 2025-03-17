There’s an old Chinese proverb, “When one family member is sick, the whole family is sick.”

I have been staying at my family’s house out in Long Island. My mother can’t drive at the moment. My brother and his kids live with her—they’re in their twenties and everyone is keeping their own hours. One wakes up around three or four in the afternoon. One is waking up at the crack of dawn. Another never seems to sleep. My mom refuses to use a bed and sleeps in the living room in front a massive 72” flat-screen television which plays loudly around-the-clock crime shows. Playing nonstop are: Blue Bloods, Bones, Law & Order, CSI Miami, CSI Vegas, CSI New York, CSI Patchogue… You have to go through the living room to get to any other room in the house.