The Bob

The Bob

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John Donnelly's avatar
John Donnelly
19h

Bob, your shipment of “baseballs” left me with tears in my eyes.

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Christine Van Zandt's avatar
Christine Van Zandt
14h

Oh yes! I've gotten three of those. It's weird since they don't seem to ask for money--yet. Mine were like that too, complimenting my book, asking what I was working on. I wonder what they get out of this.

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