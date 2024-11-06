How I felt this morning

This morning I streamed on my iPad, Morning Joe, a show I actually don’t usually watch. In this region, FOX News is standard with the cable packages. CNN is a premium channel. I’m paraphrasing what the MSNBC host said:

“I would speak with Trump supporters for 20, 30 minutes…family and friends…and nothing I was going to say was going to change their mind….”

I was in Pennsylvania this week, where I voted, and had spoken with a couple of neighbors here about the election. Our perceptions of reality, of the events in the past and reported on by the “fake news,” were so far apart that I believe no amount of canvassing or campaigning by Harris would have made a difference. Nor was there any wiggle room for reason. But I do want to take this time to thank friends from New York City, and everywhere, for their effort and time who traveled here to canvas voters all the way up to election time.

I leave you with a couple of drawings. Take care of yourself. And buckle in.

