Last night I envisioned my father for the first time in fifteen years. It was so vivid and realistic yet I was aware I was in a dream. I recall thinking, embrace this moment, this is your second chance to reconnect. This is what one of my closest friends, a confidante and a doctor, who this past year helped both my sister and I, told me. His father died before mine and said he continues to see him in his dreams. When my dad died he said, “We can always visit the deceased in our dreams.”

Anthony Wayne Recreation Area, New York, 1965. Me on Left, Dad on Right.