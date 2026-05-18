This week we traveled to spread my wife’s parent’s ashes. We went to the wedding hall they got married, her mom’s school, to the beach they frequented, and finally, the cemetery of many of her Mom’s family.

Nantasket Beach, Hull, Massachusetts

Along the way, we visited some museums, celebrated our anniversary, and went to the world’s largest flea market. More in a later edition on The Museum of Bad Art, the Museum of Fine Arts of Boston, and the Hull Lifesaving Museum.

Hull Lifesaving Museum , Hull, Massachusetts

I just read a new study that claims having culture and art in your life, adds years to one’s life. Another reason to visit museums.

Excerpt from Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums . The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston gift shop sells signed copies.

That’s my wife on the right hand side. For our anniversary, we stayed at a motel that was like Faulty Towers, but if the owner was nice and the cleaning crew was on vacation. We had to leave the room for awhile so they could fix the broken toilet. A light didn’t work, and everything, like a clock, had long been stolen. I won’t name the place but I’m sure some of you know it already. It’s famously bad.

We had no choice as it was the only available room in town due to the high demand of Brimfield (and it was $$$). We figured the reason it didn’t have a lot of reviews was because it was a stop for those on the lam. But my wife felt it was worth it to be back in Brimfield and took it all in stride because the manager was so nice and apologetic. We just never took off our clothes. Or our shoes. Or our face masks.

And now more photos from the Brimfield Antique Show…

My sister had this Drowsy doll growing up. This is Evil Twin Drowsy.

It was great to see old friends.

Caption Contest.

We saw lots of dogs and babies at Brimfield. Under the tables.