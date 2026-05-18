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dee kawai tang's avatar
dee kawai tang
17hEdited

ken doll next to drowsy taking the low rise trend a couple centimetres too far lol.

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Bridget O's avatar
Bridget O
2d

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. There's noting more poignant than scattering a loved one's ashes at their favorite spots. My family did much the same last year on the family farm.

And "I" had that Drowsy doll. She was my favorite and I wore her pull string out just to hear that wicked little laugh.

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