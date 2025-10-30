I just returned from a trip upstate. There were a few stops, all anchored by a scheduled book event at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck with my friend and author of our new book, Nava Atlas. I stayed at her home in New Paltz where we played Jeopardy at the end of the day. Her husband, Harry, gave me a tour of his dream art studio—it was my dream art studio, an old barn filled with half-completed projects and windows. Harry shared what it was like for him, working in enormous out buildings, alone. We both adore the German painter Anselm Kiefer, whose fantastic documentary Anselm features his impossibly large working space. Harry who broke the news to me that we were was hours away from Building 15 at Mass MOCA, home of my favorite Kiefer paintings, when I suggested we just get in the car and go. That trip back there would have to wait until another time.

Velimir Chlebnikov , 2004, Anselm Kiefer. Oil, emulsion, acrylic, lead and mixed media on canvas.

Looking beyond Harry’s artwork there seemed to be mountains in every direction out the windows. On top of one mountain, was a tower that we decided to drive to, part of the most amazing resort I’ve ever been to, Mohonk Mountain House.

There we met with two young women at the gift shop about possibly doing a future talk there—they could not have been nicer. We left inspired and left signed copies of the new cat book for them to sell in their gift shop.

After the book event at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, a woman asked me to guess who she was. It was my old friend Chrissy, who I used to paint with at my grandmother’s, I’m guessing, over 40 years ago.

At the same event, was an old acquaintance, Jim Denney with his wife, Amy. I fell in love with Jim’s paintings back in Brooklyn before they moved upstate. Jim has an upcoming exhibit reception on November 8th (3pm — 5pm) at the Philip Douglas Fine Art gallery (Details here). I am sorry I will have to miss it—I will be in Chicago for my book event at The Book Cellar on November 11th (Details here).

Chicago, home of The Book Cellar. From Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores

I daydreamed on the drive home from Rhinebeck how different life would have been if we had decided to move up there, up north, instead going west to Northeastern Pennsylvania, where now everyone like-minded has moved away or passed on. Or if I had continued to be a fine artist instead of quitting Cooper Union. I instead transferred to Pratt Institute and switched, briefly, to be a photo major. I’m reminded of this because I am about to have a colonoscopy in a few minutes and have a small camera be used where I would have never thought to take pictures as a young photographer.

One of my early fine art paintings. Untitled , Acrylic on canvas, 1990. My wife said, “Do you want to mention [in your newsletter] that your wife insisted we hang it in our apt. as I always think it looks like you?”

I certainly don’t regret no longer trying to be a professional photographer, or an animator—I was briefly an animation major before finally switching to illustration. I am guessing with stock photography and AI, that’s a very rough field to be in. Or for that fact, illustration.

Not that books are flying off the shelves. Book events today are humbling, for sure. People read less and when they do, it’s often not physical books or ones without romance and vampires.

On the drive home, I stopped by Storm King Art Center, who I feature in my museum book, and they were about as excited about that as—okay, instead of a joke, let me just say they were not excited. If I can’t get someone excited about a book they are in, how can I get someone excited about a book they’re not in?

(If I sound a-little grumpy, in my defense, I’m still off sugar, salt, dairy, meat, carbs, gluten and I’m about to have a camera stuck up my ass.)

After Storm King, I drove back through Newburgh, New York to stop at my favorite restaurant in the world, The Flaming Ass. The All-You-Can-Stomach Chinese buffet has been a part of my life since it got its liquor license in ‘05, but this time I was there to say goodbye.

Photo by me.

“250 different items on the bar. We are the Largest and Most Elegant Chinese, Japanese & American Cuisine Restaurant. Plus we have HIBACHI section.”

Despite having over 250 items on tap, I decided to continue on my path of recovery and not kill myself. Yes, I could have used them as my colonoscopy prep and no, I don’t recommend that.

Back in NYC. Photo by me.

I want to thank everyone upstate who made my trip so special. To Nava, to Suzanne and Helen at Oblong. To Jim and Amy for driving to see me. To Michael and Ella, who came to visit and catch up. Another highlight. Thanks to Katie and Candy at Mohonk. Special thanks to everyone else who I saw. Out of respect to their privacy, I saw an anonymous old friend, who was great to see again and kvetch about cartooning and the cards we are now dealt. All these conversations is what it’s all about. That’s what I was thinking in the car while listening to a podcast where comedian Will Ferrell was saying the exact same thing to Dana Carvey and David Spade that “life is just a series of special talks with those you love”—you didn’t think I could get through a whole newsletter without name-dropping, did you?

Posman Books, NYC

I am shipping out signed, personally inscribed copies of my books as holiday gifts. I will take up five more requests for each title as supplies last (as I only have a handful left of each). Just let me know, but of course, it’s great if you get any books, mine or others’, from indie bookstores, like Oblong Books and Posman Books.

I always preach, meet people in person. There is nothing like the art of the schmooze. The whole purpose of going in person to Storm King Art Center was to reconcile the fact that for a year they ignored my emails. Well, getting rejected to your face is actually more humiliating. Ignore what I said. Avoid people. And ignore most of what I have said earlier. The world is going to hell in a hand-basket.

Please buy my new book.

Courtesy of The Bottom Line

Courtesy of The West Side Rag

Thanks for reading. See everyone in Chicago soon—”the world’s most dangerous city in the world.” I’ll talk more about Rhinebeck in a future issue. I was hoping to compare trips with my new Substack friend, Susan, (who does the fantastic, The Savvy Museum Visitor) in our newsletters when she gets back from Seoul, South Korea. I imagine Seoul is very different from Rhinebeck.

Art Institute of Chicago from Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums .

