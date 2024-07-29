I just went to the funniest show ever. I don’t remember laughing so hard. It was a free dinner and retirement plan seminar, where we were asked to share a ballpark figure of our savings and assets. I am going to go out on a limb and say that from what I heard in the room, there were not many cartoonists, jugglers, poets and people in print publishing in the room. We did walk away with a good idea of what our retirement plan will be. Our golden years will be spent attending complimentary dinners given by retirement and life plan agencies, time-sales salesmen and general hucksters in our area.

From the West Side Rag

Cartoons courtesy of Jane Friedman’s The Hot Sheet .

I am currently working on a few projects. One is a book on great writers and their feline muses. Another project is a box set of postcards of museums. One project I’m very excited about is a game I’m creating for writers and publishers called, Writer’s Block. And lastly, I am planning on finishing my illustrated novel — a found stowaway’s diary.

Some of you may have fallen asleep by now but I know some readers here would be very interested in seeing the nuts-and-bolts of the process or just a sneak peek of these projects. The next issue will be a paid edition and discuss the writing game (I give a 25% off coupon for paid subscriptions or for students, seniors and anyone who can’t afford it, I give paid subscriptions for free. Just write me directly, if that’s the case.).

Message The Bob

The summer is not over yet and vacation plans are still on the table. Let my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums, be your inspiration. What people are saying:

“Prolific cartoonist, illustrator, best-selling author, and humorist…can put a hilarious spin on almost any serious social or political issue. His latest book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums, has earned him another descriptor: museum enthusiast and advocate.” – Forbes magazine

Purchase Your Copy Here

In fairness, here is one lukewarm review the book received;

“... this book makes absolutely no mention of Mrs. Frankweiler, which is such a disappointing missed opportunity.”

I needed to look up who Mrs. Frankweiler was. Maybe you knew, but I didn’t. She wrote an award-winning children’s book back in 1968 about two kids sneaking away in the MET. I don’t usually look at reviews but I had to, to prepare a book proposal and gather stats.

My nephews, Michael and Nick, at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton, Pennsylvania from my book Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums.

I was just reading on Facebook how another writer was upset over a one-star review: “Did you know that for every one star review a book is given it would take 19 5-star reviews to achieve an overall rating of 4.8. So if your book comes to you with a torn page, maybe consider this.”

It’s not the ego damaged but can be a costly blip. My Mrs. Frankweiler review above, dragged down my book’s ranking average to below 4.8, an important (and near impossible to obtain) threshold. Amazon’s algorithms rewards books with a certain average with additional exposure. Lesson? If you are a writer, you don’t want enemies. Or at least have the common sense to work Mrs. Frankweiler into your book.

Lastly, and I mean lastly. I seriously cannot imagine anyone wearing this hat but this company is producing them as well as pins, phone cases, mugs, shirts...even a classy home decor throw pillow. Click HERE to browse.

Thanks!

Share The Bob