I have nothing to say. I’d like to go back now to breathing into a paper bag.

from AirMail Weekly

from West Side Rag

from Weekly Humorist

The following piece was from Funny Times.

Worst. Halloween. Costume. Ever.

Size: Small

Color: Red/White

So disappointed with the “Where’s Waldo?” costume with day Glo safety tape. My poor girl was in tears before we even began trick or treating when at school for the pre-Halloween show off, nobody cared where Waldo was—nobody knew the reference. Everybody asked WHO is Waldo? My wife and I agreed we had to find a better costume. But where? Was awful for the kiddo. Time to update your costume selections.

Dear Verified Purchaser,

Sometimes costumes fall out of flavor with the times and for that reason our design department is always working on new models each Halloween season. We ask not just Where’s Waldo, but why Waldo? Ha, ha. This year our biggest sellers were Taylor Swift and George Santos. We sincerely hope your daughter has since recovered from her trauma. We’ve learned, kids are resilient.

Cheap

Size: XX

Color: Red/White

Dear Verified Purchaser,

Thank you. We take great pride in producing the most affordable Halloween costumes available today.

Never again!

Size: XXXX-Large

Color: Red/White

They claim it fits a 6 foot 5, 280 lb. male, not even close! And the glasses were way too small for an adult. I didn’t purchase a Where’s Waldo? costume to become the laughingstock at my office Halloween party. Poorly constructed, the material was so thin, I was busting out at the seams. I tried using the enclosed safety Day Glo tape in a futile attempt to keep it together but to no avail. Not only was the tape not strong enough but the Day Glo tape, ironically called attention to me and my Where’s Waldo? costume. Not good. To squeeze into the teeny costume, I couldn’t wear anything underneath. As a result, I got a ton of “Wow, there are you are, Waldo!” The only saving grace was that the venue, Applebees in Dayton, was dimly lit. Here’s a question for you. Did you guys think any of this through?

Dear Verified Purchaser,

We deeply regret any inconvenience or embarrassment this costume may have caused you. We always welcome feedback on our customers in hopes of improving our products. Is there any chance there is any video from the party that can be shared with our research staff here?

Does not glow in the dark/still in traction

Size: Medium

Color: Red/White

Where’s Waldo? In the hospital. I was struck by a car that could not see me because of your stupid defective roll of Day Glo safety tape. There is almost no adhesion, and only the tape on the outermost strip of the roll, about 6 inches, glows—I placed it under a light all day. The good reviews are probably from those who have only used a foot or less. Soooooo upset with this false advertising ! Would not buy again, will throw this one away, lesson learned! DOES NOT WORK! Read the fine print, folks.

Dear Verified Purchaser,

If you read the fine print, you will see our disclaimer that we are not liable or responsible for any accidents and damage that may occur while wearing this costume including and not exclusive to fire, theft, falling trees or lightening.

the size

Size: Large

Color: Red/White

the size was way off. costume was so big it falling off. everybody really was asking where’s waldo. i was swimming in this. even the hat was way to big as well. i’m not to reall happy the item i paid for it not I have to go and pay someone to make it look rite. no good for me !

Dear Verified Purchaser,

We deeply regret any inconvenience or embarrassment this costume may have caused you. We always welcome feedback from our customers in hopes of improving our products.

Sample of doodle I leave in books.

