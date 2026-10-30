The Bob

The Bob

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John Bendel's avatar
John Bendel
4h

A message to the brownstone owner-subjects of your delightfully whimsical stoops: curses on you for blocking both handrails. Picture Grandma - no, make that Great-Grandma - standing on the sidewalk, waving her cane and yelling for you to open the god-damned door.

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Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
1h

Five-start artwork every time.

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