That would be a dream, to have Garrison Keillor write me up for my birthday as he did today for a friend in his The Writer’s Almanac:

It’s the birthday of the novelist Tracy Chevalier, born in Washington, D.C., in 1962. She wrote a book, and one morning she was lying on her bed trying to think of an idea for a second novel, and she looked at a poster on her wall — a poster that she had owned since she was 19. It was a picture of the Johannes Vermeer painting Girl with a Pearl Earring. She said, “I looked up at the painting and wondered what Vermeer did or said to the model to get her to look like that. And right then I made up the story.” That story became Girl with a Pearl Earring, a best-selling novel, published in 2000.

I talk about Tracy at my book events (she appears in the book) and it’s one of the stories about the new book I like to share. Our initial connection was my wife and those Bronte sisters. My wife’s artwork was part of a Bronte exhibit in beautiful Haworth, England and Tracy was the curator of the show.

From Inspired by Cats

There I met Tracy as we walked the same moors the great sisters strolled, talking books and dodging lamb shit. This is a photo from then which was later used for my only album I’ve ever released:

From Left to right: sheep, me, Tracy Chevalier

Playlist for Eleven Songs About Me

A highlight, for me, was my wife giving a tour of the exhibit and discussing her work in the Bronte Parsonage Museum. From my museum book, I know there are two things everyone loves about museums: the bathrooms and the gift shop. Neither at the Bronte Parsonage Museum disappointed. My wife’s work was among the few postcards they sold.

Inside the Bronte Parsonage Museum gift shop. Bottom left, was a postcard of one of my cartoons and on the bottom right, a postcard of the piece in the exhibit by my wife, Tamar Stone.

This is the piece of artwork in the postcard. Learn more about the Bronte Bed HERE .

Cartoon on aforementioned postcard. I was surprised as anyone to see it there.

I was lucky enough to have Mr. Keillor write the introduction to my bookstore book and even had the chance to met him in person. It was after a performance of A Prairie Companion in Town Hall. I had emailed him that I would be attending. When the show ended, I was called up by the announcer. I was brought backstage to a huge dressing room filled with people and flowers. I had barely stepped into the room when he asked everyone to leave. “So much for that,” I thought to myself. But Garrison then said, “Bob, not you. Stay.” And alone we sat and talked comedy. Very tall in person, he had on his iconic red shoes. He is such a gifted conversationalist, each word the right choice and well-above-average. In performance, it is amazing how everyone around him has a script in their hands and are clearly trying to keep up, while he has memorized everything. Certainly one of the best story-tellers of our time and hard. I thanked him for his kindness and patience—he had just finished a show and he gave me 20 minutes of his time.

I get starstruck and I always think I’m at the right place at the right time. I can’t remember why red shoes and Steve Martin is a thing…I recall he has red shoes but don’t believe it has anything to do with his book Cruel Shoes. Maybe somebody can remind me. Nevertheless, a couple of days ago I had a chance to thank him as well for his help on my museum book when we both attended the wonderful Bruce McCall exhibit.

The famous SNL sketch, Toonces the Driving Cat that featured Victoria Jackson and Steve Martin, was written by the legendary Jack Handey.

Working in the past with Jack Handey has been a thrill so I was happy to be able to include him in our new Inspired by Cats .

Mr. Martin could not have been nicer. I think I can say I have now met all of my comedy heroes (also at the exhibit was humorists Calvin Trillin and Patricia Marx (Patricia contributed to my bookstores book). Bruce McCall is also an important humorist as well as a tremendous artist. The work at the show, literally, almost convinced me to quit illustration. The originals defy explanation. How could anyone possibly pull off what he did?

Well, I would be wrong because the next day I attended the Edward Gorey show at the Society of illustrators, who was equally amazing.

Example of Edward Gorey’s exquisite, microscopic drawings. The originals are just half this size.

Edward Gorey in his yellow shoes in Times Square from Inspired by Cats .

Come to think of it, there is one person offhand I have never met that I would consider on the Mount Rushmore of Great Comedy Writers: Fran Lebowitz. I’ve written her, thanks to her agent, who I happen to know and graciously tried to convince her to write the introduction to my museum book because she hasn’t written anything in decades, but no reply. (She IS included in the book, quoted from Martin Scorsese’s Pretend It’s a City, when commenting on the Tenement Museum.).

The Tenement Museum from Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums .

That’s a lot of name-dropping. Who else is exhausted?

Promise to return to more writing and cartoon business in next issue which I already started.

Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, NY.

My next book event will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, this Thursday at 6pm with my friend and co-writer, Nava Atlas. If you are in the beautiful Hudson Valley region, please come down to the talk—it will be interesting, amusing…and we are giving away a cartoon original and two of Nava’s fantastic cookbooks. There will be a slideshow of my illustrations and cartoons, a cat trivia session, and a Q & A for all your questions.

