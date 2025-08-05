It’s hot out. Today is actually Happy Hot Enough For Ya Day! To cool everyone off, here is a piece I just came across. From the Public Domain Review:

Clarence Leroy Andrews, The Father of the Glaciers , 1902. The inscription reads “Snowman at Summit” and refers to “Waggoner, Muir, and Howe” — some sources suggest that the photograph was taken at Muir Glacier in Alaska.

What did the first snowman look like? And who rolled it? In the early 2000s, Bob Eckstein, the world’s foremost (only?) snowman historian, went searching for an icy Adam and its mittened creator, and arrived, four years later, on an illumination from a late-fourteenth century medieval book of hours: folio 78v of MS KB, KA 36, held by the Koninklijke Bibliotheek in The Hague. It shows a rather sympathetic snowman, arms and legs already liquified, getting roasted “alive” over a hellish grate. Textual descriptions stretch further back. A Daoist monastic manual known as the Fengdao Kejie (early seventh century) describes religious icons “carved in ivory, cut in wood, shaped in piled-up snow”. But perhaps the snowman and the caveman knew each other too. Whenever the mimetic impulse first struck humans, snow made for an easy putty with which to sculpt uncanny models of ourselves.

It can be difficult to trace the snowman’s development due to its ubiquity (and the solubility of historic specimens). “With the exception of religious figures”, claims Eckstein, “the snowman is the single most recognized icon in the world.” A winter presence across centuries — from Europe to the Americas, Asia to Oceania — the snowman’s personalities are as varied as its sculptors.

Early modern snowmen were often abominable. In 1511, at a festival in Brussels, locals expressed their ambitions and frustrations during a long, plague-filled winter by constructing more than one hundred snow statues, which were catalogued in a ballad by the poet Jan Smeken. As the scholar of medieval Dutch literature Herman Pleij has written, about half of the statues depicted sexual or scatological themes: a snow centaur defecated; a frozen nun seduced a wild snowman with her lollepot (ostensibly a foot warmer); the red light district was piled high with steamy scenes. Less risqué statuaries have frequently appeared after blizzards across European history; a 1772 whiteout in Antwerp, for example, led to such brilliant neoclassical creatures that engravers put on their boots to capture these forms.

One particular snowman haunts the Renaissance: in his teens, Michelangelo once packed a very beautiful sculpture for Piero di Lorenzo de’ Medici (at least according to Vasari) after a heavy storm in 1492, only for it to melt a few days later. Yet Walter Pater believed that this vanished snowman held a key to the Florentine artist’s particular technique: “Something of the wasting of the snow-image which he moulded”, Pater wrote, lurks about his other statues and their “puzzling sort of incompleteness”. Ever since, this lost brother of David has haunted the art historical mind. “All art aspires to the condition of snowmen”, thought the scholar T. J. B. Spencer, swerving on Pater’s claim about the condition of music. “A work of art that survives outside its own age is inevitably impaired by time, the destroyer as much as the enchanter.”

A snowman at Villa Petrolea in Baku, Azerbaijan, ca. 1882–1920.

The advent of photography in the nineteenth century offered snowmen a form of extended life, refrigeration through frozen light. Contra Spencer, a photograph not only survives its own time, it embalms the likeness of its subject too. Inverting Keats’ urn, the photoed snowman remains forever cold and still to be enjoyed. Photography is the medium of snowmen’s dreams. What can better freeze a scene and ensure that spring’s ablation never comes?

The earliest known photograph of a snowman was taken by Mary Dillwyn, circa 1853, the first female photographer in Wales. The bright exposure of the salt print makes him almost invisible, as his body fades out into a field of white light. From there, Frosty’s cousins flocked to have their portraits taken. Our selection below contains “Mr Snow” with a Fu Manchu, a gigantic Azerbaijani iceman, the towering Alaskan “Father of the Glaciers”, a slushy Muscovite from 1906 (as surprised to see us as we are him), a criminal snowman cuffed by Australian police, Dalmation-like humanoids with leaf-pocked skin, one “snow suffragette”, one snow Queen Victoria, rotund bon vivants, Michelin Man–adjacent nightmares, and many more wonders raised from fallen powder. What’s most notable about the photographs here — taken in Finland, France, Turkey, China, Germany, Japan, and elsewhere — is the consistency of these compositions. A group of people (children, soldiers, geishas) pose before loveable, baffled, and slightly creepy mounds. (We’ve used the familiar “snowman” in this piece, but most snowmen are androgynous — sculptures that are specifically women are rarer, but more common still than explicitly masculine figures, unless the tobacco pipe a man does make.)

Arresting a pipe-smoking snowman in Ballarat, Australia, ca. 1909.

In other media, the snowman assumed more varied forms across the twentieth century. As Eckstein notes in his The Illustrated History of the Snowman, the end of prohibition did wonders for the American snowman, who, around 1934, “established his reputation as a fun drunk”. The convivial iceman was wont to overdo it, however. Greeting cards, posters, and tchotchkes from this period depict snowmen as leering at young girls or softening beneath the gaze of a beautiful woman. Sculpted, without opposable thumbs — or even arms — the modern snowman is often subject to forces beyond his control: a careening sled, a bully’s boot, the bayonets of bored infantrymen. He can serve as a scapegoat, the target for society’s snowballs, though this itself is nothing new: our medieval ur-snowman above may have been intended to demean a Jewish person, on account of his hat.

And the snowman’s popularity has far from melted away in the cultural imaginary. The Sechseläuten festival in Zürich has taken place on the third Monday of April since the early twentieth century and involves incinerating a giant snowman effigy (Böögg) to banish winter (and, in earlier times, disaster) from the city, à la Burning Man on ice. In film, the snowman probably deserves a lifetime achievement award. From Georges Méliès’ lost La Statue de Neige (1899) to Netflix’s 2024 made-for-streaming romance Hot Frosty, the snowman’s connotations on screen are ever mutable (heart-warming Frosty; vengeful Jack Frost), much like the substance that forms its epiderm. Were the search expanded to twentieth-century advertising, we would alight on a veritable mob of ice-cold admen, keen to sell weatherstripping, cream of wheat, perfume, salt, sausage, cigarettes, you name it.

Photograph by August Kotzsch of his children and snowmen in their Leipzig garden, ca. 1885.

The anthropologist of art Alfred Gell once described what he called the “homunculus principle”: how, in belief systems across the world, masses affixed with eye-like apertures are animated with an agency that appears almost human. There’s something of this magical transubstantiation in the snowman too. Roll an ephemeral white substance that fell from the sky into three large balls. Stack them one atop the next. Add some fruits or stones for eyes, a carrot nose, maybe a pipe or cap, and suddenly Galatea rises proudly from the frost. But the stakes are minimal — this is no golem or Pinocchio. You can play God for a day, swapping snowflakes for clay, and your creation will melt back into the earth come spring. Unless, that is, you take a photo . . .

Lithuanian partisans of the Great Fight, pictured in front of a snowman Stalin, 1947.

Thank you, writer Hunter Dukes for the feature.

Now, I realize snowmen are not for everyone. So moving on…

My friend, Ken Chaya recently gave a nature tour in The Cloisters of Upper Manhattan. There’s a lot of bugs and they’re enormous when seen under bug binoculars. All photos were by me.

When I first met Ken Chaya, I found him immediately enthralling. The birder and graphic designer was giving a tour based on his additional field of expertise: the trees of Central Park. Along with his colleague Edward Sibley Barnard, Ken had spent two-and-a-half years counting and mapping almost 20,000 Central Park trees and published “Central Park Entire: The Definitive Illustrated Folding Map.” When unfolded, the map is three feet tall. (At this time the map is sold out, but it is available as an interactive app for all iPhone users at the Apple App Store under Central Park Entire.)

It’s actually quite easy for you to meet Ken as well. He is not only the instructor of the “Natural History of Insects,” “Natural History of Birds,” and the “Ecology of the Bronx River” courses at the New York Botanical Garden, but gives tours at the most beautiful urban parks in New York City, including Central Park, Fort Tryon Park, Inwood Hill Park, and Van Cortlandt Park. He has produced numerous books on travel, American history, and nature, and lives with his wife on the Upper West Side.

Bob: I want you to hit me with some tree fun facts but first I have a fun fact for you. I only realized as I was researching you further, that we worked together many years at Reader’s Digest before that initial meeting in Central Park.

Ken Chaya: Wow, that is amazing, Bob. I think you may have done some illustrations for books that I was designing back then. Who knew we would meet up again years later in Central Park on a tour that I was leading?!!

Here are some tree fun facts: The largest living single entity in the world is the Giant Sequoia, which can measure 23 feet in diameter and grow to a height of 280 feet. The oldest living terrestrial life form on the planet is “Methuselah” a Bristlecone Pine found in California that is believed to be 4,789 years old. Trees can boast of being the oldest and largest entities. They provide us with medicine, wood, food, fuel, sap, and flowers (and yes, oxygen). They built our homes and cities and keep the planet cool and regulated with an incredible diversity of life.

What is the oldest tree in Central Park?

KC: Good question. It’s hard to answer because we usually don’t know the true age of a tree until after it has come down and the annual growth rings can be determined. I personally counted 177 annual growth rings in an ancient oak tree that fell during a storm in 2009. At the time of the ring count I was standing inside the hollow trunk of the tree. The space where the heartwood (the middle of the tree) should have been was completely hollowed out from age and large enough for me to walk a few steps in either direction. Beginning with the documented 177 growth rings that I counted, one can only speculate as to the true age of this tree. Was it 200 years old? 300? Maybe even 400? One thing is for certain, it was standing well before Olmsted and Vaux began designing the park in 1858.

I understand Central Park was once a swamp, relatively speaking not that long ago.

KC: The picturesque area known as the Lake, where rowboats can be rented, was a polluted, malarial swamp when construction of the park began. The pollution was caused by the dumping of waste created by slaughterhouses, bone boiling, matchmakers, and other “dirty businesses” that were forced to move further away from the residential communities at the southern end of the island. Olmsted and Vaux literally drained the swamp. They dug it out to create a lake and added a contoured shoreline that meandered in such a way that from nowhere on the shore or even in a rowboat could one see the entire body of water. The body of the Lake curved into hidden coves and disappeared around sharp bends, seemingly endless. In this way, Olmsted and Vaux brilliantly created the illusion of even greater space in a narrow park area that is only a half mile wide.

What is something else about Central Park that would surprise the average New Yorker?

KC: The original plan for the park, called the “Greensward Plan,” devised by Vaux and Olmsted, extended only from 59th Street to 106th Street. The additional 100 or so acres that now run all the way to 110th Street were purchased and added while the park was being built. Olmsted and Vaux must have been dancing with glee when they got the news. Here was a wild, densely forested area, with immense bluffs of Manhattan schist that burst from the ground, defensive forts constructed during the war of 1812, and natural springs that connected with a tidal salt marsh that flowed all the way across Manhattan from the Harlem River into what is now the Harlem Meer. All of these natural features were now theirs to add to the work of art that has become the most popular urban park in the world.

How did you come to be a Central Park foliage expert?

KC: A good friend, Ned Barnard, author of “New York City Trees,” came to me and explained that he was beginning work on a new book about the trees and landscapes of Central Park. He was looking for someone to create illustrated tree maps of the park and he thought that my familiarity with the park combined with my design background made me an ideal candidate. We met one afternoon and began exploring the park together. Although I had been looking at birds for 20 years in that park, I had not paid much attention to what trees they were sitting in. Once I began to “see” trees, the park became a whole new place for me. It was like suddenly seeing new colors or patterns for the first time.

What about other favorite green spaces on the UWS?

KC: Fortunately, I have two great NYC green spaces—Riverside Park and Central Park—on either side of me. I enjoy the islands of life on the Broadway Malls that separate the traffic lanes. And I like standing at the crest of West 106th Street and being able to look down towards Central Park to the east and Riverside Park to the west. Riverside Park is fantastic for sunsets on the Hudson. Observing nesting ravens on the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and then having the poppy seed cake with a coffee at the Hungarian Pastry Shop is about as good as life gets.

What is your favorite celebrity sighting in Central Park?

KC: I once met David Allen Sibley, the author of the celebrated Sibley bird guides. He was birding of course. On another occasion I met Jonathan Franzen. Last week I met Amy Tan. I told her that I loved her book, “The Backyard Bird Chronicles.” I was delighted to hear her say how much she enjoys my tree map.

What is the most unusual thing to have happen on one of your tours?

KC: I found a huge green iguana over two feet long. It must have been someone’s escaped pet.

What would you like to see changed about the park?

KC: I would like to see more focus on preserving and protecting the park’s natural habitats and restoring native plants. Thriving communities need—and should have—facilities like public swimming pools, ice-skating rinks, outdoor theaters, sports fields etc. However, in a public park these should not come as a result of the loss of vital plants and animals that depend on these fragile areas for survival. Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux wanted Central Park to be a respite from the city, a place where one could escape the hustle and bustle and walk among great trees and open green spaces and feel restored and recharged. For many New Yorkers, this oasis of green is the only accessible alternative to the harsh grid of city life.

If we continue to infringe upon the natural habitats of our urban parks and public green spaces with the unchecked development of recreational facilities, what we may be left with will be nice ice-skating rinks, and pools, and museums, and theaters, but not necessarily a park experience. The trees, the birds, the meadows, the waterways, the forests, the wild flowers, and the insects that pollinate them are what make a park, a PARK. Take them away for human construction and development and instead we will have an outdoor pool or a rink or a theatre—facilities which in fact could be built anywhere. When it comes to management of our public green spaces nature must always come first.

What is your dream tour group?

Alfred Russel Wallace, Charles Darwin, Frederick Law Olmsted, Calvert Vaux, Henry David Thoreau, Walt Whitman, John Muir, Aristotle, Claude Monet, Arthur C. Clarke, Jesus of Nazareth, John Lennon and Bob Eckstein. I think this group would be a lot of fun.

What are you working on now?

I am trying to do a sketch everyday of something that I observe in the world and it’s becoming an interesting project. Kind of an illustrated diary of my year so far. I have an unfinished painting waiting for me on my desk. I have several un-started paintings waiting for me to begin. I want to watch fireflies and study urban moths at night this summer.

This coming fall will be a busy season of teaching additional nature courses at the New York Botanical Garden. And then there is always that idea for a book…

Ken Chaya leads bird walks for the Linnaean Society of New York on Tuesday mornings in Central Park during migration season. They are free, but require registering at their website:

https://www.linnaeannewyork.org/#trip

Those interested in a private tour may contact Ken for more information at: kenchaya0@gmail.com

The super bookstore Politics & Prose of Washington D.C. wanted an illustration of their shop.

Last month I had the opportunity to go to the Everhart Museum in Scranton, Pennslyvania—fabulous.

Needlepoint! Super sorry, I don’t have credits as I expected to collect that on their website but that information was not available. But here is all the information for visiting yourself.

After that, we popped by the Steamtown National Historical Site, down the street.

This is a drawing of Steamtown, which appears in the new in Most Fascinating Museums Postcards box set. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever worked on and includes museum illustrations never before seen.

My friend Lea Lane has a new Substack called Lane Changes and also has a podcast called, Places I Remember with Lea Lane. I was a recent guest and had a great time. She has so many fascinating stories and felt like her most least-travelled guest. I will post the episode in teh next issue because I want you to check out her Substack instead.

In the last issue, murder expert Carla Hoch’s website had technical difficulties but everything is now hokey dorey for the Queen of Bloodshed. Visit her website HERE.

I have an update on the bonsai watch. The twig, the actual bonsai plant I am cultivating (on the right), has not improved, but the fern (on the left) continues to flourish.

Photo by Carlo Savo

