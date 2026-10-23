My wild trip to Las Vegas has begun. I will be hooking up with Wheels in Vegas (my mom’s nickname—she’s a high-roller and needs an electric scooter.). And my baby sister, who is packing books.

I packed a cheese sandwich and a juice box for the flight. I packed only old clothes that I will wear then toss—my goal is to have no luggage by the end of the trip. I’ll be providing more exciting details over the next two weeks.

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