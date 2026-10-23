My wild trip to Las Vegas has begun. I will be hooking up with Wheels in Vegas (my mom’s nickname—she’s a high-roller and needs an electric scooter.). And my baby sister, who is packing books.
I packed a cheese sandwich and a juice box for the flight. I packed only old clothes that I will wear then toss—my goal is to have no luggage by the end of the trip. I’ll be providing more exciting details over the next two weeks.
I’ve heard of people leaving Vegas with nothing but the clothes on their back, but arriving that way is new to me.
LOVE the plan for the trip...especially the leave-behind of all clothes.