The Bob

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Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
8d

I’ve heard of people leaving Vegas with nothing but the clothes on their back, but arriving that way is new to me.

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Marta Hallett's avatar
Marta Hallett
8d

LOVE the plan for the trip...especially the leave-behind of all clothes.

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