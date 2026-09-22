This was to be the first installment of the humor classes, Deeper Dive Tuesdays. Out of respect of the passing of a friend, Peter Vey, I am posting this homage of his work, instead.

I’ve been enjoying all the beautiful tributes online. I knew Peter after the heyday of The New Yorker socializing and only heard of the jovial gatherings the cartoonists frequently had, when partners were involved and pool-playing would go into the wee hours. That was before I arrived on the scene around 2008. The Peter I knew was gentle, thoughtful and selectively funny. He was low-key with me. Maybe he always was.

He claimed he lost touch with a lot of colleagues when he moved out of the city north to Massachusetts with his wife Tina. He didn’t come back to New York much and shunned email correspondence. I avoid calls (I have to if I’m going to get anything done) but I pick up if it’s family member, or if I see “PC VEY” on the screen, knowing he can’t be reached by email. Peter spoke in a measured way and could be sarcastic and biting. Our long calls oscillated between serious talk and hilarious insults.

There were times when we both needed a little more moral support. He even coached me, having me search for exotic ingredients for suggested recipes when I was sick last year. We talked about the magazine and the cartoons appearing, and we were both encouraging of each other’s work. He was a well-oiled joke machine and worked long hours. The result was a massive and stellar body of work.

His early style, demonstrated in this penguin cartoon above, had that skewed, slightly warped, perspective but it evolved where, compositionally, the drawing were balanced and extremely pleasing to the eye. This National Lampoon period, pre-New Yorker, pre-devising-a-unique-way-of-drawing-faces, was brief.

A sketch pitched to me for a cartoon collection about books.

His genius was recognizing that this shift would work, and only he knows what prompted it. Everything, starting with the faces, were drawn differently enough to make it interesting, before you read the caption. Now we identify his style immediately as the people with biscotti eyes. Notice how Picasso-like these faces are. The contortion attracts your attention. The style of distorting the elements in the drawing, projects a kind of confidence that, consciously or unconsciously, wins over the trust of the viewer from first glance.

But I’m also admiring his composition of the above sketch. The intelligent cropping and placement of the picture frame, literally framing his face is a tiny detail that elevates his work.

Carton from The Ultimate Cartoon Book by the World’s Greatest Cartoonists. Click HERE to see more of Peter’s work at The CartoonStock.

Here’s another example (above) of beautiful composing. The edge of the house, the fence, and the hedges, all lead the eye and intersect at the head of the fool. The cooker’s body is overlapped where the patio meets the house and fence. Peter always flows the bulk of the drawing to the main character or the foil of the person talking.

This matters more than people would think. Drawing funny and with a pleasant composition is like a warm-up comic greasing the track. It primes the caption.

Even the cartoon with TV set, the curtains, floor and wall meet to create a focal point, usually the largest face in the picture. It’s an awareness not in every cartoon today.

His joke writing was fresh, yet old school; economical, yet not confusing, surprising, yet never disappointing. It’s not just a character saying the inner voice out loud, or getting hung up trying to make any part of the cartoon relatable. I’ve been thinking this for a while now; Peter’s cartoons are a reminder that one is allowed to be flat-out funny and not placate to the trend of what I call, cozy cartoons, non confrontational comfort drawings.

During the golden age of single-panel gag cartoons, one would expect to laugh and the viewer was primed to laugh, if because of reputation alone. Every cozy cartoon now is an audition because the viewer is not sure it will be funny. Peter had a high batting average set you that up for the next time you saw one of his cartoons.

Cartoon from The Ultimate Cartoon Book of Bookstores by the World’s Greatest Cartoonists. Click HERE to see more of Peter’s work at The CartoonStock.

His miscellaneous lines are musical. This would be the squiggles and details, like the covers of the books. His economical choices are a pleasant array of shapes. It does not feel like idle rendering and shading—extraneous objects serve the purpose of balance without clutter.

Finally, his graceful use of gray shade enhanced that and created a sense of space and depth. See the difference between the sketch and early style with any of the others.

When I first started cartooning, I worked for MAD, Harvard Business Review, and The New Yorker, Peter was the most published cartoonist in the field, bar none. He submitted weekly batches of 12 to 20 cartoons. This is a larger than normal amount. I personally never knew anyone as prolific. He could have produced endless volumes of his own cartoons and I was thrilled to have included Peter in three of my cartoon collection books (13 cartoons!).

I hope this shows readers Peter’s work with a new awareness. I think this all adds up to as why P.C. Vey is one of the faces on the Mount Rushmore of Cartooning.

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