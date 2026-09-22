The Bob

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Mike Reiss
Sep 22

I worked with PC Vey in the 80's. He'd bring dry, witty cartoons to the New Yorker. When they rejected them, he'd paste much dirtier captions onto them and sell them to National Lampoon.

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Nita Sweeney's Three Tools
Sep 22Edited

I'm sorry for the loss of your friend, not only because this is great stuff, but because he was your friend. Condolences to you and all who cared for him.

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