Cartoon from The Bottom Line

Cartoon from AirMail Weekly

Cartoon from The New Yorker

Cartoon from West Side Rag

This was the rejected idea I submitted on Good Friday to The New Yorker for the Daily Cartoon, which runs each weekday on their website. The deadline is 9 am Eastern and I usually finish a sketch the night before and submit by 8 am.

I knew it was a long-shot because; 1) I think the magazine tries not to run Trump’s face or pile on the Trump bashing, if they can help it, afraid of being bias despite obvious evidence to the contrary and 2) It wasn’t my best effort. The caption is long (to capture his voice).

The cartoon that The New Yorker ultimately did run, appeared right after the submission deadline. Clearly it was created earlier and already slated for the spot so...

Cartoon in The Weekly Humorist

There’s an upcoming comedy date in New York Comedy Club on Upper West Side 236 W 78th Street on Tuesday April 29th, 7:30 pm that I highly recommend.

Karen Bergreen, Cynthia Kaplan, (of the wonderful, hilarious advice column Ruthless Advice for Upper West Siders: All of the Answers With None of the Expertise in the West Side Rag) and one of my favorite comedians, Myq Kaplan. Click here for tickets.

Cynthia Kaplan is performing in a one-person show, Cindy of Arc, (finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater) Tuesday at 7pm at the Laurie Beechman Theatre @ West Bank Cafe, 407 W. 42nd Street NYC. Tickets

Next auction this Wednesday HERE or click on banner.

I’m excited to announce a new book I have coming out this Fall with acclaimed writer and good friend Nava Atlas. She did the words and I did the art and together we created something we’re really proud of. Nava collected amazing stories of how our greatest writers were inspired by their pet cats.

We captured the endearing relationships of 60 famous authors and their beloved feline companions…

From Margaret Atwood to Judy Blume to Jun'ichiro Tanizaki, charming, touching, and sometimes humorous anecdotes of history’s most notable writers, many who we, when possible, spoke with ourselves.

We were very excited to be able to include David Sedaris, but there are so many in this book we were lucky to get, many we’re sure are some of your favorite writers.

While it’s some time before the book appears in stores, Barnes & Noble wants to kick off the book’s release by giving a special 25% off discount to all its members. You can enroll for free if you are not already a member (B&N members with Premium membership actually get 35% off during this sale).

The sale is only Wednesday and Thursday (April 23rd & 24th) so if interested, click on any of the images or go HERE.

