The Bob

The Bob

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
2d

Those two amazing collaborations/partnerships are worth a bazillion average ones. Maybe even two bazillion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Bob
Rina Piccolo's avatar
Rina Piccolo
2d

The garbage bags! ❤️😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bob
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture