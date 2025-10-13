Wow, my rant really hit a nerve. I received an unprecedented amount of positive feedback. Thank you to everybody who thought enough of it to write me, privately. I am pleased by how helpful it was for so many.

I kind of trashed collaborations in my last issue’s rant and I want to share the other side of the coin. Forget what I said earlier. I love collaborations.

I seek out collaborations. My first quest was my college buddy. I remember in college (Pratt Institute, 1985) when I just meet Elan Fleisher. We had the same classes and he just oozed style. Not only was there a physical resemblance, but Elan had the looks, charisma, lightning wit of Chevy Chase. The very first time I saw him he was walking into Photography class wearing white khakis with a white jacket and rolled up sleeves over a designer T-shirt, a la Miami Vice, finishing a cigarette, no less. Of course, he drove a classic ‘69 white Mustang convertible with red upholstery (I had a white ‘69 Firebird).

While we (the other students) held odd minimum wage jobs, he was already working at a Manhattan design firm. As a designer. He would travel weekends around the world and sometimes I would tag along when it wasn’t too far. The evening often ended hanging out backstage somewhere. I meet a young U2 and The Bangles, when they were opening for bands I hated, like Mister Mister and Kenny Loggins. We were backstage at Live Aid in Philadelphia eating near the Thompson Twins and Madonna. At some point we got separated only to find him in Tom Petty’s trailer.

My favorite Elan moment, and the perfect illustration of his chutzpah and quick wit, was when we were at this small club filled with A-list people following the buzz about this young start-up comic, Paul Reubens. Pre-Pee Wee was doing R-rated material with comedian Phil Hartman on stage and Elan, sitting across from Daryl Hall, of Hall & Oates, asked him; “So, where’s your shadow?”

We also did a regular poker group, where I never laughed so hard. I think he’s the funniest person I ever met and I have met some funny people. He was a regular for the iconic humor magazine, SPY (I would become a contributor years later). Wrote jokes for National Lampoon (years before me) and published a series of cartoon books, like the infamous Unpleasant Ways To Die (years before my first cartoon book). He started the first parody rap group and landed on the cover of The Village Voice (The Beastie Boys would follow suit and land on the cover, years before I would appear on the cover of The Village Voice, myself, as a cartoonist.).

He accomplished everything faster than me—he was simply more talented, more funny and possessed a confidence and fearlessness I’ve never had. He would pick up and move to cities and start over just as a challenge and made his mark in New York City, London and finally Berlin, where he passed away at a young age from an illness.

My plan that we collaborate on humor together, in some way, never got past doing a cartoon of talking garbage bags (below) that we created in ten minutes passing notes to each other during a lecture hall. The cartoons became a line of jewelry called Trashies. His comic genius inspires me still today each time I sit down and try to write a joke.

Trashies in their first form from notes in class.

Another college classmate who has had a lifetime influence on me was actually my nemesis. Apologies to those who know this story already, but like most of you, I too had an “enemy” at school. And this person hated me. The reasons are not important but what is is we buried the hatchet ten years later, proving that enemies not only can bury their differences but get along, a lesson never more important than nowadays.

I still see that person today. Actually, every day. On the day we ran into each other again, approximately ten years after graduation, we were at our mutual friend’s funeral. Not very long afterwards, we began dating and then eventually we eloped to Reykjavik, Iceland.

I would have other significant partnerships, but those two really changed my life and career. I’m currently collaborating now with a gifted, funny writer, Nava Atlas, and you may already know if you have been keeping up with The Bob…

Writer Nava Atlas and I talked about working together on a recent episode of Free Advice Fridays. Others who missed it have asked for the link, along with those who wanted to hear it again.

