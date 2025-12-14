The Twelve Days From Christmas
A Thanks to Paid Subscribers
I really appreciate everyone who helps support this newsletter and who write to me on the side letters of thanks. Gentle reminder, that if you want a paid subscription, but it’s not in your budget, just let me know. The Bob is free for students, seniors and those who have been effected by recent developments.
But I want to reward loyal readers in these twelve days before Christmas with little breaks from the holiday stress, frantic shopping, and race to get everything done.
