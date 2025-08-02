I’m now back. Back to having three news sources going on at once. One of the many benefits of attending the Writer’s Digest Annual Conferences is inadvertently taking a news fast. I’m finally getting through the hundreds of emails in my Inbox. Other attendees are say that they are still decompressing from the event—it is overwhelming, but career-changing.

First, there is the tidal wave of writing advice and wisdom you try to process. I have a pile of notes to review. Below are my cliff-notes, in the form of drawings, I think could be helpful to some of the writers here.

Then there is the social aspect. This year the event took place in Baltimore. Previously, when it was in New York City, the conference attracted more people who also used it as an opportunity to vacation in NYC. But, as a result, the writers who attended, appeared to be more serious about their craft.

It is jolting going from a solitary job to having conversations with colleagues dozens of times, each day, in between sessions and after hours. However, it was great reuniting with old friends and making new ones. I always like making new writing friends and welcome those seeking to learn what I know about publishing. I have a lot experience in the field now, and even if I don’t have the specific answer to their question there is a good chance I can at least suggest where they could find answers.

Paula Rizzo is a media strategist with an extensive background in TV. My takeaway from her class is I’m going to start doing Reels on Instagram. Or Stories. I’ve already forgotten which is which. Something with movies. Paula, please follow me on Instagram to check I doing what you said (short, personable 15 second thingies. No hard sells.). My goal is to reach 100,000 Followers. I only need 92,693 more.

If you feel you are not getting enough exposure for your books, Paula can help. Click here for her website.

Jessica Berg is an agent with Rosecliff Literary, who shared her tips on how to improve your story. I’m anxious to apply what I learned from her workshop into my own work.

Tiffany Yates Martin is an old friend and renown writing guru. I am currently reading two of her books The Intuitive Author and Intuitive Editing: A Creative & Practical Guide to Revising Your Writing. Her first book covers everything to do with the writing life, a survival manual for authors.

The second book is helping me with the rewrite of my next book. It shares a game-plan on how to dissect a current draft. For instance, I would have started from the beginning again for my rewrite. But I am instead now tackling the most problematic areas, first.

I highly recommend both books.

Carla Hoch teaches writers how to properly fact-check stories which include, death, murder, or a little of each and she does so in a very amusing way. Go to her Fight Write dot com, if you do thrillers or murder or write for the Lifetime Channel. It is currently under maintenance but follow her here on Instagram in the meantime to learn where she is speaking next.

The last event I attended was an interview between bestseller Jean Kwok and Writer’s Digest Chief Editor, Amy Jones. Jean’s rags to riches story was very inspiring and somewhat relatable, except for the riches part. She, and many of the other presenters were very happy with their drawings.

Some of the speakers I drew.

Thank you to everyone who made the event so enjoyable, especially the Writer’s Digest family.

After I left the writing conference, I made a stop at the fantastic American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.

Basketball player Michael Jordan chases a box of Wheaties cereal in this piece titled Michael Jordan by Don Shull.

The American Visionary Art Museum appears in both the new Footnotes From the Most Fascinating Museums and Most Fascinating Museums Postcards: 50 Postcards Celebrating North America’s Favorite Museums.

From Jane Friedman’s The Bottom Line

My memoir first appeared on the University of Dayton blog, April 21, 2025. It is being reprinted in the current Sept. 2025, Funny Times.

My Abridged Memoir

Foreword

Both my editor, and my therapist, agreed that my life story was not interesting enough to include in full and best kept as short as possible.

The Call

My friend, Ally, called me frantically from Hungary, lost while looking for the renowned Anthony’s Book Emporium. I told her, “Calm down. First off, you mean the Anthony Frost English Bookshop. Secondly, it’s in Bucharest, not Budapest.