So I never moved so much in one week, in my attempt to lose weight and lower all my numbers. I am seeing results already—I am always hungry and sore. I am thinking of legally changing my name to Ben Gay.

So as I am doing my own daily writing exercise I set-up, six minutes of gibberish, I immediately thought it was a royal pain-in-the-ass. But it’s working out, for me, anyway. Each time, so far, the exercise has yielded a sold cartoon. Now I’m wondering what took me so long. Has anyone here tried the exercise themselves? How has it gone for you?

Here are the results of Day Two (some days I am just typing a story but Day Two was doodles. Day three was words that resulted in a short story being published.):