The two new big physical additions to Vegas are outside my room at the Flamingo; the High-Roller Ferris wheel (the second highest in the world) and the Sphere, which is truly stunning in person.
It seems everything has changed here…except this little corner clinging on the old Vegas. The kitsch and Ocean’s Eleven vibe been replaced by what can be best described as a Fast & Furious attitude. As a matter of fact, the city has closed off many roads in preparation of its upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix through its main streets.
In an effort to escape the frantic pace of the Strip, we made an excursion to Red Rock to eliminate stress.
That night we returned and played roulette. My sister screamed “2! Bet on 2!” Just like the movie, Lost in America. Good news, it hit! Bad news, I had placed just a $ one dollar chip.
First saw the LV strip hitchhiking in 1961, Rat Pack days. No buildings over 3 stories and empty desert all around. Fast forward 40+ years. I accompanied my wife to an annual textile show. She called it the "rag trade" and the cigar-smoking salesmen "garmentos." But I selected an x-rated film on the room tv (didn't actually watch it, I swear) and it showed up on the hotel bill she had to submit to her client, movie title and all. She was so mad she wouldn't take me again. Haven't been there since.
Thank You, Bob.
My never having been to LV was reinforced a long time ago by various Rodney Dangerfield jokes about LV slot machines and “gaming.”