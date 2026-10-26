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John Bendel's avatar
John Bendel
2d

First saw the LV strip hitchhiking in 1961, Rat Pack days. No buildings over 3 stories and empty desert all around. Fast forward 40+ years. I accompanied my wife to an annual textile show. She called it the "rag trade" and the cigar-smoking salesmen "garmentos." But I selected an x-rated film on the room tv (didn't actually watch it, I swear) and it showed up on the hotel bill she had to submit to her client, movie title and all. She was so mad she wouldn't take me again. Haven't been there since.

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Jim Rowbotham's avatar
Jim Rowbotham
2d

Thank You, Bob.

My never having been to LV was reinforced a long time ago by various Rodney Dangerfield jokes about LV slot machines and “gaming.”

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