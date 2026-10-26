The two new big physical additions to Vegas are outside my room at the Flamingo; the High-Roller Ferris wheel (the second highest in the world) and the Sphere, which is truly stunning in person.

It seems everything has changed here…except this little corner clinging on the old Vegas. The kitsch and Ocean’s Eleven vibe been replaced by what can be best described as a Fast & Furious attitude. As a matter of fact, the city has closed off many roads in preparation of its upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix through its main streets.

In an effort to escape the frantic pace of the Strip, we made an excursion to Red Rock to eliminate stress.

That night we returned and played roulette. My sister screamed “2! Bet on 2!” Just like the movie, Lost in America. Good news, it hit! Bad news, I had placed just a $ one dollar chip.

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