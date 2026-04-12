The Bob

The Bob

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MadBlueDot's avatar
MadBlueDot
3d

Bob, thank you for continuing to share you humor and art. I never miss your substack. I think I know what Jesus would do, but am not really qualified to offer an opinion. But since you've asked! (I think he would move the mountain back a bit)

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James Finn Garner's avatar
James Finn Garner
3d

My favorite comment of Mike's concerned the tension that was present in your original cartoon. Among the elements of the trite slogan, the Son of God and the mess in the red tie, as well as the yawning chasm in front of him, is a situation that tingles with flavor every time I look at it. The AI version is just crap, and thievery to boot.

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