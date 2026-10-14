I’ve said this before; everything I’m sharing is stuff I learned from someone else. Or from somewhere else. The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, MAD magazine, MTV…all curators of taste and humor, what sounded good, what to laugh at, even sometimes suggested how we should feel. Of course, and sorry I’m dumbing this down, there’s now such a fragmentation of how we get our media, learn our news, that our life experiences are all wildly different person to person, and that makes comedy, tricky at best.

And so is the price for being our own culture curator. For one, it can’t be done alone. Cultivating taste rogue is limiting, unreliable and unrealistic. I’m not talking about expanding horizons but instead absorbing in a vacuum without connecting with people. Culture is ultimately successful when it communicates, creating, inevitably, a community. So a mono-culture does unite people. It’s embarrassing to admit, but it was an example of mono-culture that brought me together with my wife. We bonded over the dopey show, Friends, going from enemies to viewing pals. That’s the most embarrassing part of my example.

Cartoon courtesy of The New Yorker .

And that is way less likely to happen today. Some could argue the death of the mono-culture was around 2016. Movements don’t happen overnight and they are hard to recognize at the time, but I agree, there is a lot to point the finger to 2016.