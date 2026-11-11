I’ve been asked a few questions about my trip; How I did I do in Vegas? I won $11… No, I didn’t make it to Death Valley National Park. It’s not near Vegas and I don’t believe there are any video poker machines there… No buffets. Only the Bellagio serves a buffet, as far as I know (and defending when you go it’s north of $45)… yes, I have seen Albert’s Brooks’ movie Lost in America. I even quoted from this favorite movie of mine to only blank stares. I acted out the whole scene where he pitches his Santie Claus idea. Nothing. But first bet I made on the roulette wheel, in honor of the movie, was 2. On first spin, it landed on 2, assuring I would return to New York City a winner, by stopping shortly after that.
“Use the time of a total stranger in such a way that he or she will not feel the time was wasted.” —Kurt Vonnegut, author of Slaughterhouse-Five, Breakfast of Champions, and Cat’s Cradle, who is celebrating a birthday today.
I love that. Don’t take for granted the time a reader invested in your book, and keep the writing purposeful. Here are some more of my favorite Vonnegut writing tips, followed by some unorthodox ones from me.
“Give your readers as much information as possible as soon as possible. To heck with suspense. Readers should have such complete understanding of what is going on, where and why, that they could finish the story themselves, should cockroaches eat the last few pages.”