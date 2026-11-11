I’ve been asked a few questions about my trip; How I did I do in Vegas? I won $11… No, I didn’t make it to Death Valley National Park. It’s not near Vegas and I don’t believe there are any video poker machines there… No buffets. Only the Bellagio serves a buffet, as far as I know (and defending when you go it’s north of $45)… yes, I have seen Albert’s Brooks’ movie Lost in America. I even quoted from this favorite movie of mine to only blank stares. I acted out the whole scene where he pitches his Santie Claus idea. Nothing. But first bet I made on the roulette wheel, in honor of the movie, was 2. On first spin, it landed on 2, assuring I would return to New York City a winner, by stopping shortly after that.

“Use the time of a total stranger in such a way that he or she will not feel the time was wasted.” —Kurt Vonnegut, author of Slaughterhouse-Five, Breakfast of Champions, and Cat’s Cradle, who is celebrating a birthday today.

I love that. Don’t take for granted the time a reader invested in your book, and keep the writing purposeful. Here are some more of my favorite Vonnegut writing tips, followed by some unorthodox ones from me.