Last time I talked about this short humor piece I started called, If Brad Pitt Wants to Play Scrabble©, Who Am I to Stop Him?

I was explaining keeping within the common ground of reference so i wouldn’t leave anyone behind, in this case two subjects probably known widely enough to be okay—Brad Pitt and Scrabble©.

I first imagined how the game would play out, who would be the other players (Sydney Sweeney, Jon Hamm, Arthur Fielder, Martha Stewart, and, of course, Albert Einstein. This may change.). Here’s the first draft followed by the rewrite.