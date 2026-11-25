This is an excerpt of a previously published piece in Writer’s Digest that is a good intro to future post I wrote on the psychological part of dealing with rejection. It includes poignant advice from some of the funniest minds of our generation, friends like Jack Handey, Mike Sacks, Michael Palin, and others. Later today, I am sending a free edition full of cartoons and a Thanksgiving Bingo card for you. It will contain all my books and other gift suggestions for the holiday season.

Top 10+ Survival Tips for Publishing

There is only one certainty in publishing: If you are not able to put this crazy business in perspective, you will go Cocoa Puffs. You need to keep a sense of humor about it, and it’s essential you realize that the struggles you go through as a writer are the same as almost all writers’ experience. As satisfying as writing can be, publishing can be a royal pain-in-the-ass. That’s not a comment on agents, editors, and publishers. The people in this business care as much about books as anyone, and it’s in their best interests to see you get your due and buy a beautiful writing cabin upstate. The problem here is there is perhaps no business model with a more lopsided ratio of more supply than demand. So many writers, but so little real estate. Ernest Hemingway competed against a few drunken friends—how would he have handled and adjusted artistically to today’s market of four trillion new books released annually? (The Big Papa Is Slow Cooking! Cookbook and The Cats of Kilimanjaro desk calendar?)

1. Handling Rejection

This is the most important tip. The ability to persevere cannot be overestimated. Perhaps our generation’s greatest humor writer, Jack Handey, (Untrue Stories of Fiction) used rejection as tool: “When you start out, your work can be good, but a lot of the time it’s imitative, or plain. Rejections force you to develop your style.”