I hate listening to podcasts where the guests just says what they think others want to hear. Platitudes and log-rolling* (I’m too old to know if that expression is still used). I have done a few talks recently and I’ve been self-conscious about sounding funny, being entertaining, aside from helpful. My stories to explain tips are often glib and often not complete for fear of being boring and as a result sometimes people got short-changed getting credit and thanks. It’s all about me and maybe that’s the way it should be for those shows but it’s not accurate. I owe many people my thanks and going to mention a portion here.

Nobody wants to sit through an Acknowledgements but this is going to be that. As a stout, short, bald wise-man once said, “You’re not in the mood? Well, you get in the mood!”

First, I want thank with the people at Chronicle Books’ Sara S., April R. and Jessica T. I have not mentioned you by name at talks but you are who I think of when I have been using the word team. My book, I mean our book, has needed your help. Thank you.

Thanks to Keri B., Tiffany M., and Estelle E. for your help with my book, making the process easy and fun for me…

To Ann T. and Nava A. who I am working with on my new project on great writers. This has been so pleasurable.

To Carol M. of Hawley, our friendship and respect for each other is too strong to be rattled by a couple of speed bumps thrown our way.

To Joy T., I don’t speak of you in any of my talks except the anecdotal stories of our first meeting but I always think to myself when sharing that story on air how lucky I was we met.

So I see I have only women so far. It’s impossible to include everyone and I’m afraid to leave anyone out so I randomly choose a name to focus on, thus My Museum of Michael.

In no particular order;

Guy who is trying to single-handedly save print humor magazines, Michael G., Chief Editor of The American Bystander, has been one of my last stops on the cartoon-train and a trusted friend for me to rant to. Thanks for listening and loving my cartoons.

Michael M. somehow you became a therapist slash buddy, after starting as a mentor on the pages.

Michael P., you have inspired and encouraged my comedy and your friendship and kindness to me, a life lesson.

Michael D., you may be one of the most talented and sweetest people I know. Honored to have been your Best Man.

Michael L., author of How To Write A Book Proposal, which literally, pun intended, kicked off my writing career…what a pleasant surprise we are now friends. He just sent me a note regarding my last talk, “Loved your conversation. As always, you are as irresistibly endearing as you are helpful.”

We have written a book together, co-hosted a podcast, and oh my God I’m afraid what else is down the pike, Michael S., I’ll need more meds.

Michael A. gave me an assignment for The New Yorker, which lead to a career-changing twist. Have no idea what happened to our work relationship since but thanks for that big break.

Michael O’L was friends with me when I was a real mess. Call me if you want.

Michael R., don’t stop bringing us love, joy and cookies to our lives.

Your gentle kindness is something I greatly admire and grateful for, Michael W.

Thank you all. Next time: The Museum of Amys. I’m sure the Amys I know are worried right now.

* Log-rolling is when people compliment, fishing for a compliment back.

For those who read The Bob for the writing and humor advice, this is a conversation I had with the #1 international bestselling author, Viola Shipman. We shared our thoughts on writing and creating, managing expectations and worked out some other stuff! Check it out HERE.

I will be doing a talk Saturday, that is different from the others in the past weeks. Those were about me, this one will be about you. The goal is that when we are done you become a more creative humor writer and improve your current process. That is June 15th 1pm ET.

This talk is also different in other aspects:

It is a master class in writing better humor, with my segment being an intensive Q & A covering questions like, How can you be funnier? How to take your humor writing to the next level?…and anything you know you’d bring up if you and I were sitting down face-to-face over coffee discussing publishing and writing. There’s a cost of $130.

There are three other 1-hr presentations included in that price:

What's So Funny? Using Humor to Enhance Fiction and Memoir by Jordan Rosenfeld

Callbacks, Misdirection, a Third Thing: Using Classic Stand-up Joke Structures in Humor Writing by Sally Chaffin Brooks

Tragedy Plus Time: Writing “Traumedy” by Elissa Bassist .

In addition, you get a critique of your query letter by a literary agent.

Details about that and all else, as well as signing on, can be found here.

Anyone planning to attend Saturday can send me questions now and I will make sure we cover it.

If you happen to be in the area, I will be doing a talk that is a Pay As You Wish at The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, CT, on Wednesday June 26th from 7pm to 8pm. I’ll be discussing humor and museums and probably share some of my cartoons. To register GO HERE.

Thank you, Nava Atlas, for featuring my new book in your recent post, 4 Fascinating Museums that Were Founded by Women in your Literary Ladies Guide, “an archive dedicated to classic women authors and their work.” I’d like to recommend her entertaining, informative Substacks; The Vegan Atlas and Literary Ladies Guide.

From the Literary Ladies Guide and Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums .

Last night I dreamt the actress Sharon Stone [my wife suggested I not mention the name because it only dates me] was commuting inside a large empty truck tire but got hit by a bus while spinning down a busy Manhattan street. She was now stuck in the tire so I was trying to help her get to the hospital by wheeling her down 8th Avenue while trying to call for an Uber. I couldn’t remember where was the closest hospital and if I should go Northbound or Southbound. This lack of geographical bearings bothered me. You can’t make this stuff up.

Sometimes you need to write out your thoughts or ideas to be able to assess if the premise has legs. There are pieces I write that just run out of steam and I abandon them. But I usually give them an hour or so to give them a fair shake, asking myself, What if…?

An idea can marinate and can be something much later. I’ve been waiting for solutions to loose ends, in some cases, for years (like the idea of showing up to a park with a shopping cart of puppies to attract women. For now it’s nothing.).

And sometimes a piece spills out and is written in under thirty minutes. I’m not saying that’s because it’s good, but it was what it was and kind writes itself once the foundation is set.

I hope you consider getting my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums, if you are thinking about summer vacation plans (and one review, E! Online, suggests it’s also the perfect graduation gift).

“A lovely wish list…dreamily illustrated.” — Chicago Tribune

“An entertaining guide. It will increase your must-see list.” — Afar Magazine

“Presents a smorgasbord of museum options and, through words and imagery, suggests the potential opportunity for an enjoyable, interesting sojourn.” — New York Journal of Books

“Encourage your grad's love of culture and travel… The illustrations are gorgeous, and your grad might just learn a thing or two.” — E! Online

Purchase Your Copy Here

Thank you to all the bookstores who have chosen Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums as their Staff Pick (like The Bookstore in Lenox, MA).

IMPORTANT SANDWICH UPDATE

So the regional manager of QuickChek contacted me after I shared my sandwich debacle on Twitter and X. Igor told me to ask for Gokhan, the local manager, and he’d make things right. By God, he did. A 12” Classic Italian (yes, I went with the Italian herb roll, this time) and it was one of the best sandwiches I ever had…in..my…life. Because everyone at the Goshen QuickChek treated me so well. Only glad to take the survey — which rewarded me a free complimentary soup. Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup at a gas station? You bet your sweet bippy (excuse the French). As of now, Goshen QuickChek, my go-to-place when I need gas or fine cuisine, like Turkey Sausage Lasagna Soup. You read that right. Okay, Russian Tea Room, the ball’s in your court… Don’t believe me? Made with love.

