WARNING: If you are tired of reading anything about President Trump or if you are a MAGA or Trump supporter, you may want to skip this edition altogether. But for those who use me as their primary news source, please feel free to proceed.

Let me start by saying I am writing this portion with a fever. I thought I wrote this newsletter already with this great story and my usual bells & whistles only to learn I dreamt the whole thing. I was still taking Rx at 2 am when I heard a large crash. A jackass raccoon had knocked over a lawn chair and was waiting for me at my front door when I turned on the porch lights to investigate what the ruckus was.

At 6 am my jackass neighbor began using a bulldozer to rearrange a group of enormous boulders he brought in to complete his landscape dreams. This neighbor has monuments on his lawn which scream Trump-like grandeur of self—I can tell a person’s political leanings from one’s yard (aside from the large banners in my neighborhood and nearby lynching reenactment for President Joe Biden).

To be clear, the following Op-Ed appeared in The New York Daily News before my high fever.

Appearing in today’s AirMail Weekly

Why I’d Vote for Trump Again in 2028

On his 100th day in office, it’s been asked if there is anything President Trump could possibly do that would change the vote of those who support him. The president famously once claimed that if he shot someone on Fifth Ave., people would still vote for him (probably Joe Biden). Agreed. The following are all things we would probably be OK with the president doing in the next week or so and still support Donald Trump.