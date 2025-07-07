From The West Side Rag

I put together a light-hearted brief edition as I know an overwhelming, unsettling number of friends and loved ones who are dealing with a big week this week and I just want to say I am sending you all good vibes and you are in my thoughts. You’re not alone (and I have tests, myself).

I have never seen my NYC neighborhood so empty before. To see no cars on a Manhattan street is a rare sight. I hope everyone went away for the over the 4th of July weekend and not that it’s for any other reason.

It’s pretty, pretty warm and so I also haven’t seen many snowmen in town, either.

There have been goats. Five goats have been visiting Manhattan to help clear invasive plants from the green space. Let’s hope ICE leaves them alone.

At the 2025 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference in Baltimore, there is a whole slew of programs on promotion, like Networking 101 — It's Who You Know, but all aspects of writing. It lasts from July 24th to the 27th—3 days of learning, inspiration, and writing (I will be attending the first half.). For more information and to attend, click HERE. I highly recommend it to all writers. (This event is only in person.)

Here are my Picks of the Week for the next upcoming auction, Wednesday July 9th.

Thank you to those sending me photos of my books in bookstores and museums. I am including here a photo of my first bestseller, Footnotes From the World’s Greatest Bookstores at the Barnes & Noble cash register, kindly sent to me by Helene Britton. She is someone who I just happen to befriend at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

I’m also including my illustration of Book Culture because I really like them and I was told by others that that was where they purchased a copy of my new book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums. Thank you, Book Culture!

To purchase any of my books, I encourage you to do so through your local independent bookstore to support their survival. If they don’t have what you are looking for, indie bookstores can almost always order any book. That’s how I get books and I find the wait makes the book even more special.

I also appreciate that purchasing books online is for many their only realistic option. All my ten books are available online HERE.