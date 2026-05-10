The Bob

The Bob

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
6h

Renaissance man! Another stunning work of art and you're making mom happy!

Nava Atlas has taught you well!! Chef's kiss. 🍞💕

Reply
Share
Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
8h

Remember Paul Harvey’s Bumper Snickers? He aired one I sent him. In tiny print it read, “If you get any closer, introduce yourself.”

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Bob
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bob · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture