Cartoon I shared on The West Side Rag .

I decided to make additional leaves out of spinach leaves and sage. I used olive oil and flaxseed meal on bottom of tray. 425 degrees for about 25, 30 minutes. This recipe and idea is all thanks to The Vegan Atlas, Nava Atlas’ Substack.

One of the two actual breads I made Mom for Mother’s Day.

The job search continues. I remember only decades ago being advised that there was good money to be made, “an honest wage,” writing bumper stickers, match book copy, and single panel gag cartoons.

Cartoon from The New Yorker.

We’ll stop there—you have cooking to do.

Best, Bob.

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