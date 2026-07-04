I went to see the tall ships, so you didn’t have to. I was all excited and planned to share great photos of the famous Tall Ships sailing down the Hudson. But like everything else in this country, the ship-show turned into a shit-show. After a long walk and waiting for hours in the oppressive heat, I realized, ain’t going to be any ships to see. The parks people didn’t know themselves what had happened, and hundreds of neighbors were disappointed.

It’s a tall order, but I am determined to entertain you without ANY cool tall ship photos. And let me add what upset me most about this. I was there at the Little Red Lighthouse under the George Washington Bridge for hours and saw the ships make a U-turn in the far distance yet when I asked online if anyone knew what happened, I got different answers. Someone stated the ships went all the way to the George Washington Bridge, where we all waited, then turned around. Why is it so hard today to have a consensus of facts on anything or something as black and white as to whether 60-foot-tall ships went by us or not. I DID hear from others who confirmed I am not crazy and that there were no ships. One explanation was the schedule was running late—the ships stopped while J.D. Vance made that speech I heard, where he tried to be funny (he is not), and that should have been a red flag to me. Okay, I’m done.