I will let the following photos and captions speak for themselves. Hoping this edition helps you, as well, with your stress.

I have officially began the calming hobby of Bonsai to manage my general angst. (Officially: I spent over $5.). Beautiful, right?

Unfortunately, THIS is my bonsai (the first photo is from online and inspiration). The fern is an unexpected invasive weed that came out of nowhere.

I have three efforts going at once. The tree in the pot on the far left has now completely disappeared. Like a magic trick.

We got a warm welcome at Brimfield Flea Market in Brimfield, Massachusetts and chatted with many of the warm and colorful vendors.

I only passed on these clown shoes because they were the wrong size.

I did take the plunge on this ship in a bottle.

I already had a ship in a bottle (below) but this one was a bargain as it included a whole town. $10.

This ship has some problems. On the positive side, you can see in the background some progress to spruce up the backyard.

Peaceful, right? Right outside the frame of this picture is a bulldozer tearing up our neighbor’s yard and on the other side ATV’s doing wheelies.

There was a time I wanted to have a lawn bowling court in our backyard. This beautiful tavern sign which depicts lawn bowling at the Brimfield Flea Market brought back that memory.

Another gorgeous sign for sale at Brimfield. I love how off the perspective is on the baseball player. Simply charming.

Thanks for taking a look. I will probably be at Stormville Airport Flea Market at the Benefit Shop this weekend (barring an unforeseen incident, which occur daily).

