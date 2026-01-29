The Bob

The Bob

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Allen's avatar
Sarah Allen
11h

I hope sitcoms make a comeback. Some of my favorite writing ever is from shows like MASH and Frasier.

Reply
Share
Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
3h

Your snowmen have a lot to say.☃️

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bob · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture