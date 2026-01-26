Snowstorm Survey
Thanks for coming here for a break in the news.
Instead of sharing my opinions on humor, I’d love to hear from you for a change. To get everyone started and in right frame of mind, here’s a brief survey and I welcome your thoughts on your sense of humor. Share your favorite humor things or say whatever you wish in the public Comments by clicking on the button below.
This coming Wednesday I am speaking with the Triangle Association of Freelancers via Zoom on Wednesday, January 28, starting at 7 p.m. I was asked to talk about my cartooning and freelance writing career, “…and perhaps offer a bit of advice for newbies along the way.” I'm passionate about cartooning, but excited, too, to talk with you about your writing career. It’s FREE and you can join HERE.
I had a really nice conversation with Estelle Sobel Erasmus and Nava Atlas on Estelle's always insightful, award-winning podcast, FREELANCE WRITING DIRECT. It's a good episode for writers, especially those collaborating. Click here to listen.
Thanks and be safe out there. Totally unrelated, the supermarkets up here are sold out of cheese ravioli. Let me know the status in your neighborhood.
Thanks for shouting out our podcast with Estelle, I will do so again this week. It's so much fun to do programs with you, Bob. And I love this issue. I like winter, but this snowpocalypse has been ridiculous!
A fun wee escape! Thank you! Needed it!