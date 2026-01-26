Thanks for coming here for a break in the news.

Denver, Colorado, 1913. The city’s largest snowfall at 45.7 inches that fell over four days. Private collection of The Illustrated History of the Snowman.

Photo by Lisa Sartori. Carolina coast.

“We built the biggest snowman ever heard of,” 1882 engraving courtesy New York Public Library.

Instead of sharing my opinions on humor, I’d love to hear from you for a change. To get everyone started and in right frame of mind, here’s a brief survey and I welcome your thoughts on your sense of humor. Share your favorite humor things or say whatever you wish in the public Comments by clicking on the button below.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Heilongjiang, China

Cartoon for the Frick Collection . This space is really magical.

This coming Wednesday I am speaking with the Triangle Association of Freelancers via Zoom on Wednesday, January 28, starting at 7 p.m. I was asked to talk about my cartooning and freelance writing career, “…and perhaps offer a bit of advice for newbies along the way.” I'm passionate about cartooning, but excited, too, to talk with you about your writing career. It’s FREE and you can join HERE.

I had a really nice conversation with Estelle Sobel Erasmus and Nava Atlas on Estelle's always insightful, award-winning podcast, FREELANCE WRITING DIRECT. It's a good episode for writers, especially those collaborating. Click here to listen.

Thanks and be safe out there. Totally unrelated, the supermarkets up here are sold out of cheese ravioli. Let me know the status in your neighborhood.

Snowman and photo by Roy Kusher . Appears in The Illustrated History of the Snowman .

