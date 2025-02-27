It really is my birthday today.

Photo by Robbie Burk

I love this photo. It is by my friend Robbie, a photographer, tennis partner, doctor and Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. In his spare time, he appears in my new museum book in a story for the American Museum of Natural History. His advice to just rest in bed is working, although I am working in bed, writing this right now, not far from the Hudson River in the photograph. I imagine the barge, leaving my apartment over on the right-hand side, where my apartment building is just north of the George Washington Bridge, filled with my rejected cartoons.

Never-before-seen drawing of the National Lighthouse Museum, appearing in the upcoming Most Fascinating Museums postcard box-set.

My last boat ride was the Staten Island Ferry, the port walking distance to the wonderful National Lighthouse Museum. I included it in my new museum book. Initially, I had a very nice story from ‘80’s pop star, acclaimed keyboardist, now music professor, Thomas Dolby, who like me, is a huge fan of lighthouses. He grew up next to one and a gave him a drawing of it last year (below). Throughout college, I was the hugest Thomas Dolby fan and for awhile my illustration work reflected his sensitivity and aesthetics. So I was keen on having him in the book. Mr. Dolby had made a film about preserving lighthouses (The Invisible Lighthouse). But ultimately, I used in the book a story about a princess from England (for every museum, I cut as many stories out of the book as I used. Often the best story was more surprising ones, like a bee attack.).

From Footnotes From the Most Fascinating Museums, Orford Ness Lighthouse, Suffolk, England.

Today, I looked into a one-way slow-boat ride to England as a possible long-awaited vacation. One that would be comparable in price to an airline ticket, one I would not feel guilty about the pollution it dumped in the sea, one without a mall. Talking to travel people, I learned that such a thing no longer exists. There here no ships that are not small towns. I remember seeing my grandmother off for a cruise throwing confetti and balloons, just like on I Love Lucy for those who recall that scene. No more.

I am imagining a boat like the one seen here in the painting. Simple, yet sea-worthy. Obviously this is one with elegant dining but no comedy club or cheesy water park. This delicious two-way painting was a gift from our friend Brian. He was cleaning out his new old house he is restoring (he was the mechanic on the TV show, Wings). Signed “Rob” on the owl sign, the artist was obviously not ready to sign his second go of it, the unfinished (?) landscape slash seascape.

In time for my museum book came a story of a great discovery in the artworld back in 2007. An important Vincent Van Gogh was found to have a second painting underneath it. My rendition of it and my personal account from the museum is in my book. The official statement from The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston website is:

“Van Gogh did re-use canvas to save money in his earlier career, but in 1888 his brother Theo began to supply and pay for all of his painting materials. Thus, it is unlikely that he re-used the Wild Vegetation canvas to save money when he began to paint Ravine in October 1889. In fact, correspondence with his brother reveals that Theo was late in sending materials during this precise period, and that Vincent had completely run out of canvas by the time he painted Ravine. Ravine—the masterpiece that now covers the earlier painting—is usually on view in the MFA’s Impressionist Gallery.”

This beautiful present does come with the dilemma of what side to showcase; no doubt, both sides, the lighthouse and the winterly owl, provoke a lot of emotion and raises just as many questions. That’s where you come in. We are each in love with a different side, something I find with people, too.

Please take your time deciding—this is going up in the most predominant spot in our bathroom.

I will be sharing more museum stories this Saturday. In upper Manhattan, the brand new Fountain Bookshop on 803 West 187th St. is hosting me this Saturday on March 1st, 7 pm, to chat also about humor, books, cartoons and the art of snowman making. It’s FREE. There will be a giveaway of one of my original cartoons and free refreshments. Please share this with anyone you think could use a break. For details go to HERE.

If anyone wants a signed bookplate and bookmark for their museum book, just let me know and send me your mailing address. I can also personalize it, if you plan to give it as a gift.

Thanks! Yep, I got through without any political jokes…I shouldn’t lose a hundred or so subscribers this time. Next issue, I promise.

