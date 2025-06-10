from The Bottom Line

This Saturday (June 14th), I will be a part of the Writer’s Digest Humor Writing Virtual Conference. The whole day is done over Zoom. If you use my link HERE, you get a 20% off discount.

There are four one-hour webinar presentations by humorists: Elissa Bassist, Sally Chaffin Brooks, Leigh Anne Jasheway and me. The session includes:

Live Q&A with the speakers

Network with fellow writers

Unlimited OnDemand viewing

Three bonus OnDemand Webinars and an issue of Writer's Digest Magazine

But perhaps the best part, the opportunity to send a query and receive a critique from either of two literary agents, Margaret Danko of Highline Literary Collective or Madeline Wallace of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates.

I am also offering a brief critique to the first 15 who send me one piece, in any form (prose, short stories, humor piece, and even book proposals), if you sign up for the session. Use the email snowmanexpert@gmail.com to submit your work. I will first let you know if you were one of the first 15 to submit. Here is the class description of my one-hour session done over Zoom.

How To Make Your Writing Funnier: Advice I’ve Learned from the Funniest People in the World

I’ve been lucky enough to know and work with some of the funniest people in the world. In this hour, I am looking forward to sharing what’ve learned from them. The class will discuss a techniques and ideas to help your work be the funniest it can be.

This is for just for the group of individuals, who have discussed and started a collaboration with me. Some of the projects have lingered for years. If you know this is referring to you, I welcome you contacting me, or I am going to assume I am just too dense to get the message. I can barely remember them all as the number of projects in question could fill a murder map. If you would like to see it to completion, great. Email me. I am spelling this out in case you feel awkward reconnecting. But I’m also not interested in dragging it on any longer. Life for me has changed and free time is a thing of the past. And if you sent me a request or question in an email I haven’t responded to, please resend. I get 100+ emails a day. Thanks for understanding. Message The Bob

I have been getting a bunch of posts about the anxiety of book launches. I picked one example.

My thoughts on this are, “Really?”

The latest podcast on The Cartoon Pad with artist John Cuneo, co-host Michael Shaw and producer Marty Dundics, received a lot of nice feedback. Click here to listen and decide for yourself.

Here are my Picks of the Week for the next upcoming auction. To bid on the Cookie Jar or Swimming Metals.

I have been sending out bookmarks and signed bookplates to anyone who has purchased a copy of my new book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums. I will personalize it, if you plan to give it as a gift. Thank you sincerely for your support.

Bronx River Books is one of the local shops who carry my new museum book (and others of mine).

