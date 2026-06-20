The Bob

The Bob

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DO's avatar
DO
7h

Sounds good. I have reached that stage in my life where a good birthday is simply cake, and my spouse cooks dinner. And now I have learned that a Pitch Hopper exists. Thank you.

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Scott Brown's avatar
Scott Brown
9h

how about if you fall down on the field after an encounter with an opponent, you must leave the game without a sub.

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