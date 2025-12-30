Christmas Summary

Grievances, gaffs and misspoken words during the holiday were now easily, and conveniently, forgotten, thanks to collective memory loss spreading amongst the family. Next.

New Year’s Resolutions

Do any of us need to hear everyone’s resolutions? 2025 was full with advice from everywhere; news channels, newspapers, click bait, Substacks, and people, not doctors, armed with medical anecdotes.

My 2026 New Year’s Resolution is to consider going a vacation for the first time in many years (or buy an air fryer after learning what airfares are at).

…and finally, stop making or reading New Year’s Resolutions. Feel free to share with me yours and I’ll explain why I don’t care.

Speaking of which, I want to recommend something for New Year’s. I’ve been using a software called Trivia Maker to make homemade Jeopardy games for the family during the holidays, especially when we can’t get together. Done over Zoom, I use the free version, and it works fine. Questions and categories can, of course, be family specific. New Year’s version Wednesday has the category Family Trivia, which includes devastatingly embarrassing old secrets. The software Premium is only $19 a year and allows you make Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune games, too. I have nothing to do with the software and make no money from this recommendation. I just think it’s a fun thing for the family.

Predictions for 2026

How about none? Wednesday I start physical therapy. Friday I have mental therapy. Next weekend I’ll look into spiritual therapy of some sort, or buy some candles. You don’t have to be Nostradamus to see how 2026 is going to go for me or any of us. We are all lucky just to get by week-to-week, the last thing I need is another know-it-all sharing their predictions, and that’s not going to be me, I’m not going to be that guy.

But if I was, here’s a couple of things that popped in my head…

Other countries are going to trick U.S.A. into a big summit that is really an intervention.

One of the problems this country has is a gambling addiction. How much you want to bet that we are around the corner from every stadium seat having an armrest equipped with live-time gambling options?

This 4th of July will be the worst ever. I don’t even like extreme cage fighting.

Cartoon courtesy of West Side Rag

Okay, let me ask a serious question. How could anyone ever win a prize or contest nowadays? All these spam email announcements are so convincing now. How would we ever possible know when we won the HGTV Dream House?

Hope this brought some laughs to those having a tough period. That includes friends Keri and her husband Pete, a couple of my cartoon buddies who had a difficult 2025, family members who are recuperating, and everyone living on the East and West coast of the United States, or who live in between.

I thank you all for subscribing and supporting The Bob, and using it as your main news source. We all have the power to change things and let’s convince others to exercise that power and find the remote.