The Bob

The Bob

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marylou Webster Ambrose's avatar
Marylou Webster Ambrose
1d

I plan to write my next Substack about New Year's resolutions--and how I haven't kept even one from last year. Happy 2026, Bob!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Bob and others
John's avatar
John
1d

Thanks for the work you’ve shared this year. I hope 2026 is a good year for you. All the best, John.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Bob
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bob · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture