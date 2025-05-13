The Bob

The Bob

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myq Kaplan's avatar
Myq Kaplan
1d

dear bob,

great post as always!

i have loved nathan fielder since i first saw "nathan for you."

i like "the rehearsal" and i think the new season has been especially fascinating!

have you watched "the curse"?

thanks for sharing as always!

love

myq

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Katherine Bettis's avatar
Katherine Bettis
1dEdited

Thank you for another great post.

What kind of games are you making? Board games? Word games? Video games? What? I'm curious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bob
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture