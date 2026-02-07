Just a quick hello as I have been off-line lately.

My doctor suggested I take “a break from watching the news.” Nothing political, so instead of watching the Super Bowl, for me it will be the (nearly) stress-free Puppy Bowl.

Right now I am relaxing in front of the 2026 Winter Olympics and I hope you agree, the Opening Ceremonies were fantastic and a welcome change of pace. Sooo many new sports I never even heard of…

I’m watching now the qualifying Men’s Freeski Slopestyle. Basically, you ski backwards, most of the way down a hill filled with man-made obstacles and make as many wacky artistic mistakes without falling. A better name for the event would be The James Bond Event. Or maybe just Ass-Backwards Skiing. No surprise, the Americans are favorites.

Have a good Olympics, whether you are in Milan competing or watching from your couch. Keep all the comments coming and feel free to share the newsletter.

I am watching right now Great Britain versus USA in Mixed Doubles Curling.