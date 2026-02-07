Watching the Winter Olympics
With a big hug to everyone
Just a quick hello as I have been off-line lately.
My doctor suggested I take “a break from watching1 the news.” Nothing political, so instead of watching the Super Bowl, for me it will be the (nearly) stress-free Puppy Bowl.2
Right now I am relaxing in front of the 2026 Winter Olympics and I hope you agree, the Opening Ceremonies were fantastic and a welcome change of pace. Sooo many new sports I never even heard of…
I’m watching now the qualifying Men’s Freeski Slopestyle.3 Basically, you ski backwards, most of the way down a hill filled with man-made obstacles and make as many wacky artistic mistakes without falling. A better name for the event would be The James Bond Event. Or maybe just Ass-Backwards Skiing. No surprise, the Americans are favorites.
Have a good Olympics, whether you are in Milan competing or watching from your couch. Keep all the comments coming and feel free to share the newsletter.4
She didn’t say anything about listening (nonstop) to the news.
Although I am betting the ranch on a Dachshund I heard good things about.
I believe the finals are Tuesday.
As opposed to using the cartoons separately, which I prefer not happen.
I was hoping for a combined bobsled and curling. I mean, they just sit there doing absolutely nothing, and the sides of their track could use some grooming.
*Smile.
You're not well? Stop that!! Get better!! Love your work. Hughughug.