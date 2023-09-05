The Bob

Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Back to School BONUS EDITION
Private School & Worst NFL Logos
August 2023
Back to School
US Open & Writer's Digest Annual Conference
 • 
The Bob
2
Summer School: Part II
Humor Writing
 • 
The Bob
July 2023
Summer School
Sucks
 • 
The Bob
13
How To Get Rich Writing Blurbs
(But you’ll have to give blood, too)
 • 
The Bob
1
The Desert Island Edition Is Here
Vacation Issue
2
June 2023
Special Edition
Thank you
Cheating
Special Sports & Recreation Issue: Part 2
Special Edition
A gift for you
 • 
The Bob
May 2023
The Torment of Leisure
Special Sports & Recreation Issue: Part 1
 • 
The Bob
2
Worse Job in America?
Congratulations To All Single Panel Gag Cartoonists
 • 
The Bob
3
Cartoonist Sam Gross, 1933-2023
A Tribute to My Mentor
 • 
The Bob
22
© 2023 Bob
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing