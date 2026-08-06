Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Playing Hardball With One of the Big Publishing Houses
A must read for all writers today
19 hrs ago
•
The Bob
21
17
July 2026
Live from the Reflecting Pool
Plus a three-minute review of The Odyssey
Jul 27
•
The Bob
36
4
3
Reconnecting With My Father
Plus Coping With Rejection in the World of Single-Panel Gag Cartoons
Jul 20
•
The Bob
28
9
1
Are You Hot & Bothered?
1 minute read, if that.
Jul 13
•
The Bob
36
8
1
I Have Let You Down
My Special 4th of July Photo Essay is a Total Bust--DO NOT PROCEED
Jul 4
•
The Bob
41
14
It's Not the Heat, it's the Humility
Seven Cartoons To Cheer You Up
Jul 3
•
The Bob
26
4
1
June 2026
World Cup Report
Plus, How To Cheat at Baseball, How To Get Rejected at New Yorker, and What I'm Working On
Jun 28
•
The Bob
19
2
Special Book Deal
Plus How to Fix the World Cup and Personal Stuff
Jun 20
•
The Bob
17
14
1
Checking In With Myq Kaplan
The Comedian and Cartoonist Chat About Tonight’s Game 5
Jun 13
•
The Bob
25
5
3
My Views on the 4th of July Celebration
and More Erma Bombeck Conference Questions
Jun 6
•
The Bob
17
1
1
May 2026
Job Search News, Bonsai Watch, and Politically-Charged Adult Content
May 29
•
The Bob
17
5
Saying Goodbye
Plus, Our Anniversary and More Brimfield Photos
May 18
•
The Bob
49
7
1
© 2026 Bob
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts